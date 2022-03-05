Today: Partly sunny. Highs: 57-59° Winds: W 6-11 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 49-59° Winds: S 7-11 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 69-73 Winds: SW 14-23 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 58-60° Winds: W 10-16 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the evening to overnight. Highs: 75-77° Lows: 58-60°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Showers are likely in the morning. Highs: 50-56° Lows: 43-46°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 44-52° Lows: 38-41°
Thursday: Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs: 49-58° Lows: 39-41°
Friday: Sunny. A chance of rain. Highs: 52-61° Lows: 41-45°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Saturday Delmarva! This will be a warm weekend across Delmarva with Sunday being the warmest day. High pressure is positioned of Delmarva. We will start the day today partly sunny but as we move closer to this evening we will begin increasing in cloud cover. Temperatures this morning will start in the mid-30s and by this afternoon we will make it to temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. The evening temperatures will not fall much as temperatures stick around the low 50s overnight. Evening and into the overnight there is a slight chance that an area or two on Delmarva could see a drizzle.
Thanks to the positioning of the high pressure moving off the coast causing the wind direction shift and come from the south. This southern flow of wind will bring warmer air into our area. Those southerly winds can gust up to 24 mph as times cause breezy conditions as well. The inland areas will warm up nicely by the afternoon but the winds off the cold water will keep the beaches as the cool spots on the map. Sunday morning temperatures will start in the low to mid-50s. It will be mild across the more inland areas with temperatures in the low to mid-70s but in the afternoon. But the beaches will be a bit cooler around the mid-60s. The evening will have temperatures sticking around the upper 50s to low 60s overnight.
Monday will start the workweek on a very mild note. Monday morning will start in the upper 50s to low 60s and by the afternoon temperatures will increase to the mid to upper 70s. The majority of the day will be under mostly sunny skies but by the evening we increase our chances of rain into the Tuesday morning as a front moves through the area.
The front will cool the temperature down a little bit with high temperatures sticking around the mid to upper 50s for the rest of the week.
The average temperature for early March is 52 degrees for a high and a low of 32 degrees.