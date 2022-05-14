Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 70-73° Winds: S 3-8 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows: 60-62° Winds: SE 3-6 mph
Sunday: Cloudy gradually becoming mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 79-81° Winds: SW 5-8 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows: 56-62° Winds: SW 3-7 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 82-84° Lows: 56-62°
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 74-77° Lows: 52-56°
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 68-72° Lows: 47-55°
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 70-86° Lows: 56-60°
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-88° Lows: 62-64°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Saturday Delmarva! Today we will have an upper-level low-pressure system approaching our area from the south giving us a few pop-up showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms throughout the day. This morning across much of the area fog is widespread causing a dense fog advisory for much of Delmarva. The fog will reduce visibility to a quarter of a mile in some areas, so please exercise caution on the roadways. Most of the fog will begin to lift after 9 AM. The wind flow from the south will help to make it a mild weekend with temperatures today forecasted to be just below the average for this time of year and Sunday slightly above. Temperatures this morning will start in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm to the low 70s as we become partly to mostly cloudy at times. The chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms will persist throughout the day and into the evening hours. This evening's temperature will return to the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies.
Sunday will be the better day of the weekend due to the fact that it will be a warmer and sunnier day with the shower and thunderstorm chance likely in the afternoon-evening instead of throughout the day. Temperatures Sunday morning will start in the low 60s and warm to the upper the 70s to low 80s by the afternoon. Sunday afternoon and evening hold a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Monday will start the work week similar to Sunday. In the morning, temperatures will be in the low 60s and will warm to the low 80s by the afternoon. There will be a change of showers and thunderstorms in the evening as a cold front passes through the region. The front will drop temperatures to the low 50s overnight. Although still above average, the cold front will knock a few degrees of the afternoon highs on Tuesday. Tuesday will see temperatures make into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Wednesday will be another sunny day on Delmarva. Our next chance for rain won't be until mid-week. The timing of the shortwave that will produce a few showers is a little uncertain as of right now. But what does seam very likely is a very warm, or better yet hot weekend next week with a possibility to see our first 90-degree day on Delmarva.
The average temperature for early May is 74 degrees for a high and a low of 53 degrees.