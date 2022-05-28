Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 76-78° Winds: W 7-11 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 59-62° Winds: W 5 mph
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 80-83°Winds: W 6 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 61-62° Winds: S 3-5 mph
Monday: Sunny. High: 85-86° Lows: 61-23°
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 90-91° Lows: 65-67°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-87° Lows: 63-70°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. High:87-89° Low: 66-68°
Friday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers. High: 75-84° Low: 59-71°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Saturday Delmarva! We are going to have a pleasant memorial day weekend as the showers and thunderstorms from yesterday are well offshore. We will see high pressure begin to build across the area and remain in the region for the long holiday. This morning's temperature will be starting in the low to mid-60s with a few lingering showers from a weakening cold front that will be moving through the area. By the afternoon, we will be in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Today thing the cold front will be less humid making it quite comfortable. The beaches today like be in the upper 60 to low 70s until a week sea breeze brings in some cooler is in the afternoon and evening. This evening many will fall to the low 60s overnight into our Sunday.
Sunday will be another delightful day. High pressure will still be in control as temperatures will start in the upper 50s to upper 60s and warm to the low 80s by the afternoon. The beaches will be a lither cooler with temperatures making it around the upper 60s to mid-70s by the afternoon. Sunny skies will persist through the day on Delmarva. Sunday evening will be clear as temperatures once again fall to the low 60s overnight.
Monday, Memorial Day, will be warm with temperatures starting in the low 60s but warming to the mid-80s.
The average temperature for early May is 77 degrees for a high and a low of 57 degrees.