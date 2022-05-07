Today: Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs: 57-65° Winds: NE 9 mph
Tonight: Cloudy. Shower. Lows: 47-48° Winds: NE 10-17 mph
Sunday: Cloudy and breezy. Showers are likely in the morning. Highs: 48-53° Winds: NE 18 to 20 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows: 44-46° Winds: N 13-16 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs: 54-57° Lows: 44-45°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 59-61° Lows: 47-49°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 57-67° Lows: 47-51°
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs: 62-72° Lows: 49-55°
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs: 67-76° Lows: 53-58°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Saturday Delmarva! Today will be the start of a quite soggy weekend and an area of low pressure slowly moves northeast over the region. The positioning of the low over West Virginia allowed for a brief break in the rain showers in the early morning. But, by the afternoon the rain showers will resume for the rest of the day as the system inches offshore. Can't rule out hearing a rumble of thunder or too as well this afternoon. Temperatures this morning are starting in the mid 50 under cloudy skies and will not warm by much, only making it to the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon. The evening will be quite rainy as temperatures fall to the upper 40s through the overnight hours.
An umbrella may be a nice gift this Mother’s Day, the weather will be overcast, cold, and windy with on and off showers chances. Shower chances will be higher closer to the coast. Throughout the day the temperatures will likely decrease as we move into the afternoon. Temperatures Sunday morning will be around the low 50s just after midnight. By the afternoon the temperatures will have fallen by a few degrees to the upper 40s to low 50s. By the evening temperatures will fall to the mid-40s overnight.
Although the start of the workweek will be a few degrees warmer, Monday will still be a cloudy cool day on Delmarva. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to start the day and warm only to the mid to upper-50s by the afternoon. The temperatures for the rest of the workweek will below the average until Thursday when high temperatures will be in the low 70s.
The average temperature for early May is 72 degrees for a high and a low of 51 degrees.