Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.