Today: Cloudy and breezy. Showers are likely in the morning. Highs: 48-53° Winds: NE 18 to 20 mph
Tonight: Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows: 44-46° Winds: N 13-16 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs: 54-57° Lows: 44-45°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 59-61° Lows: 47-49°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 57-67° Lows: 47-51°
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs: 62-72° Lows: 49-55°
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs: 67-76° Lows: 53-58°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Sunday and Happy Mothers to all the mothers across Delmarva! Today will be the soggy Sunday as an area of low pressure slowly moves stalls offshore and brings on and off showers changes throughout the day. An umbrella may be a gift this Mother’s Day, the weather will be overcast, cold, and windy with on and off showers chances. Shower chances will be higher closer to the coast. Throughout the day the temperatures will likely decrease as we move into the afternoon. Temperatures this morning will be around the low 50s just after midnight. By the afternoon, the temperatures will have fallen by a few degrees to the upper 40s to low 50s. The winds will be a real concern today as wind gusts are expected to exceed 30 mph and reach around 50 mph at the coast. Moving into the evening the mid-shore and more inland Delmarva may see the clouds lighten up slightly as the rain chances decrease. By the evening, temperatures will fall to the mid-40s overnight.
Although the start of the workweek will be a few degrees warmer, Monday will start as a cloudy day on Delmarva. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to start the day and warm only to the mid to upper-50s by the afternoon. By the afternoon, the skies will be a party to mostly sunny. Monday will be another breezy day on Delmarva. The temperatures for the rest of the workweek will below the average until Thursday when high temperatures will be in the low 70s.