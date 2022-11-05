Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75-77° Winds: S 9-14 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 60-65° Winds: S 9 mph
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: 76-78° Winds: S 5-9 mph
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 48-65° Wind: S Light
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 76-79°
Monday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 46-52°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 67-61° Lows: 46-52°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 59-61° Lows: 44-51°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Highs: 68-71° Lows: 54-56°
Friday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs: 69-71° Lows: 52-64°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday Morning Delmarva! We are going to have another sunny and unseasonably warm day. Temperatures this morning are starting in the upper 50s to low 60s although the average low is in the low 40s for early November. High pressure remains off the coast of New England and is close enough to be responsible for the dry sunny conditions we will experience not only today but through tomorrow as well. Afternoon highs across the region will bring the mid to upper 70s and the evening will be partly cloudy as temperatures fall to the low to mid-60s overnight. REMEMBER tonight to set your clocks back one hour as Daylight savings time ends at 2 AM Sunday.
After we get our extra hour of sleep, morning temperatures will be in the low 60s and gradually warming to the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. Here on Delmarva it weather will be beautiful and quiet so forecasting attention will be on a strong but weakening cold front off to the west. The High pressure will block the easterly progression of the cold front on Sunday. The evening temperatures will fall to the low 50 to low 60s overnight.
Monday will start the work week off on another warm note. Monday will be mostly sunny as temperatures make their way to the mid to upper 70s once again. Now as the dry cold front moves through our region, behind it will be cooler, more seasonal temperatures.
Tuesday we will see high temperatures in the upper 50 to low 60s after starting the day in the mid-40s. Throughout the rest of the workweek, temperatures will be on another warming trend. Until making it to the 70s once again on Friday. Eyes are on our next significant chance of rain on Friday into Saturday as an area of low pressure is forecast to track northward along the galactic coastline.
The average temperature for early November is 62 degrees for a high and a low of 41 degrees.