Tonight: Cloudy. A chance of showers being late. Lows: 44-48° Winds: NW 8-13 mph
Tomorrow: Cloudy becoming sunny. Highs: 51-53° Winds: NW 13-17 mph
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lows: 32-37° Wind: NW 7-13 mph
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 47-49° Winds: NW 6-9 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 31-36°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain being late. Highs: 52-55° Lows: 31-36°
Wednesday: Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs: 51-62° Lows: 43-54°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 46-48° Lows: 35-40°
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 43-47° Lows: 30-37°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday afternoon Delmarva! Well, it was a nice day across the area. Looking into tonight. We will have a low chance of showers in the area. These showers will form a cold front that will sweep through the area. Ahead of the higher rain chances are cloud cover that will persist through tonight and into tomorrow morning. Temperatures tonight will be falling to the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday will start on the cloudy side as lingering showers are possible Sunday morning. Well, will gradually clear throughout the day. It will be a bit breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph in some places. The clouds and rain will then be replaced by dry and significantly cooler temperatures for the rest of the week. High temperatures on Sunday will rise from the low to mid-40s to the low 50s. Now if you are heading out Sunday evening, you are going to want to dig up the winter sweaters because temperatures will be falling to the low 30s.
Monday morning will start the work week off cold for the morning commute where many of us will be around the freezing mark. Towards the evening we could see an increase in clouds as our next chance of rain began to move closer into the region. Tuesday expect a few showers to roll in late as an area of low-pressure tracks north eastward. Showers will linger into Wednesday morning as well.
The average temperature for early November is 63 degrees for a high and a low of 39 degrees.