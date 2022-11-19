Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 30-34° Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs: 36-38° Winds: NW 11-18 mph
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lows: 22-27° Wind: NW 6 mph
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 45-47° Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 31-36° Winds: SW 5-7 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 50-53° Lows: 30-34°
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 56-60° Lows: 34-41°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Highs: 55-59° Lows: 33-37°
Friday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs: 59-66° Lows: 42-50°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday afternoon Delmarva! High pressure is centered over the region making for a lovely sunny day across the area although temperatures are still on the cooler side of our average for this time of year. High temperatures made it around the mid-40s today evening though the average high is 57. We will see a few high clouds build tonight as we will have a dry cold front sweep through. These clouds will help temperatures to drop to the upper 20s overnight slowly.
Tomorrow morning temperatures will begin to rise from the 20 into the mid to upper 40s once again. Sunday will be quite breezy as well. The dry cold front will be out of the area and will be under mostly sunny skies for the day. Moving to the evening, Sunday night into Monday morning is looking to be another cold one with temperatures falling to the low to mid-20s.
Monday will start the work week with temperatures trying to get around the average. Temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 40s but the lowering evening temperatures will begin to fall only to the low to mid-30s.
Waking up to the 30s on Tuesday with a high by the afternoon in the low 50s will continue the slight warming trend. Wednesday temperatures will be flirting with the 60s and the thanksgiving day will be a sunny day with temperatures in the upper 50s. The will be a slight change of light rain leading into late Thursday and the day on Friday but the eyes will be kept on the low-pressure system for its timing and strength as we get closer.
The average temperature for early November is 57 degrees for a high and a low of 37 degrees.