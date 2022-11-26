Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: 40-46° Wind: S 3-7 mph
Tomorrow: Cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs: 65-66° Winds: S 7-12 mph
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 49-53° Winds: W 8-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 55-58 Winds: W 8-16 mph
Tuesday: Most sunny. Highs: 49-53° Lows: 34-37°
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chase of showers. Highs: 63-64° Lows: 39-46°
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 39-46° Lows: 35-38°
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 46-49° Lows: 27-29°
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs: 54-57° Lows: 35-45°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! It was a beautiful sunny day across the region and the temperatures made it to the upper 57 for most and the low 50s to the southern portions of Delmarva. We will notice an increase cloud cover tonight as high pressure exits the area and will be replaced by an approaching frontal boundary. Chances of rain will quickly increase through late Sunday morning and into the afternoon.
Sunday temperatures will start in the loss to mid-40s and will begin to warm to the mid-60s by the afternoon. Wind and rain throughout much of the day will not make it the most pleasant day to be out and about. The front will exit the region later in the evening as temperatures fall to the upper 40s to low 50s.
The average temperature for late November is 55 degrees for a high and a low of 35 degrees.