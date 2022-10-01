Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows: 61-63° Winds: E 5 mph
Sunday: Rain. Highs: 66-69° Winds: NE 8-18 mph
Sunday night: Rain. Lows: 50-52° Winds: N 18 mph
Monday: Rain. Highs: 54-58° Winds: N 16-21 mph
Monday night: Cloudy. A chance of rain early. Lows: 48-52°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs: 53-59° Lows: 48-52°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 63-70° Lows: 47-51°
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 73-76° Lows: 49-52°
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 73-77° Lows: 55-57°
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 58-63° Lows: 42-52°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! It was a cloudy and rainy day across Delmarva as the remanence of Ian tracks over the mid-Atlantic. Temperatures this afternoon made it to the low 70s across much of the area. Tonight temperatures will fall to the low 60s making it a cool evening as the rain chances continue overnight and for the next few days.
Sunday morning will be a cool and rainy day for Delmarva. Hurricane Ian has downgraded to a post-Tropical Cyclone, there are still concerns of strong wind condition and flooding. The center of circulation will be southeast West Virginia and a frontal boundary will set up off our Delmarva coastline. Temperatures will start in the low 60s and warm only to the upper 60s by the afternoon. Wind speeds will be around 8 to 18 mph and wind gusts will be around 30 mph per hour in some areas. On and off rain showers will persist throughout the day. The evening will begin to see temperatures fall to the low 50s into the overnight hours.
Monday will start the workweek off much like Sunday will rain and wind. Temperatures will start in the low 50s and warm to the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon. Wind gusts can be upwards of 30 mph. Monday evening will have temperatures fall to the upper 40s to low 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy as there will still be lingering changes of showers from with is left from Ian. Temperatures on Tuesday and the rest of the week will feel like fall on Delmarva. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s on Tuesday, but the rest of the week will see afternoon highs starting to increase as the sun begins to shine once again on Wednesday.
The average temperature for late September is 75 degrees for a high and a low of 54 degrees.