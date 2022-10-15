Tonight: Clear. Lows: 51-54° Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 71-73° Winds: Light
Tomorrow night: Showers. Lows: 5-59° Wind: Calm
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Highs: 67-68° Winds: SW 7-11 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows: 44-52° Winds: NW 5-8 mph
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 70-72° Highs: 44-52°
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 55-57° Lows: 36-42°
Thursday: Sunny. A chance of rain in the late evening. Highs: 57-59° Lows: 36-39°
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 63-65° Lows: 41-44°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! High pressure will be in the area for the remainder of the evening. We will be under clear skies for the rest of the evening and into tomorrow morning. Temperatures tonight will start to fall to the low 50s.
Sunday will start as a beautiful day. We will wake up under sunny skies and start to see temperatures rise from the low 50s to the low 70s by the afternoon. Towards the late afternoon hours, we will start to notice increasing cloudy cover as a strong cold front will begin to make it's way closer to our region and bring rain for late Sunday evening. Temperatures will fall to the upper 50s overnight as well.
Monday will be a cloudy and rainy day as we will have scattered showers and chances persisting throughout the day and we will have a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day as well. Monday afternoon high temperatures will make it in the upper 60s to low 70. And by the evening, temperatures will start to drop to the mid-40s. Rain totals are forecasted to be less than an inch.
We will see the sun return on Tuesday morning along with cooler temperatures for the rest of the day. The afternoon high for Sunday is forecasted to be in the low to mid-50s, which is well below the average for this time of year.
The average temperature for mid-October is 70 degrees for a high and a low of 48 degrees.