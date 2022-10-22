Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 51-57° Winds: NE 5-7 mph
Tomorrow: Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs: 60-68° Winds: N 9-13 mph
Tomorrow night: Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows: 50-59° Wind: N 6-8 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 68-71° Winds: N 6-8 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 52-60° Winds: Light and variable
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 73-74° Lows: 52-60°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 73-75° Lows: 54-65°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 70-73° Lows: 54-61°
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs: 62-66° Lows: 51-56°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! High pressure will remain in the area for the remainder of the evening. But the high pressure will soon move out of the area as a coastal low of the coast of the Carolinas strengthens and makes its way into our region Sunday. Tonight our temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 50s as clouds start increasing overhead.
Sunday mooring will start cloudy and the change s of rain will increase towards the last afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 50s and ware to the low to mid-60s by the afternoon. Once the coastal low arrives well will see periods of light to a moderate rain showers. We are looking at rain totally around half an inch, although localized areas could see more. Most of the rain will be out of the region by late Sunday night but the chance of a lingering shower could extend into the morning hours on Monday.
Monday will start on a cloudy note with low temperatures for Monday will be in the low 50s. By the afternoon as the temperature makes it to the upper 60s to low 70s we will be under partly sunny skies. Monday evening will still see a considerable amount of clouds as temperatures fall to the low to mid-50s overnight.
Tuesday will be partly sunny to partly cloudy as the snd tries to shin through what's left of the cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the low 70s which is slightly warmer than our average for this time of the year.
The average temperature for late October is 67 degrees for a high and a low of 45 degrees.