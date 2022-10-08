Tonight: Clear. Lows: 41-45° Winds: NW Light
Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs: 55-60° Winds: N 18 mph
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lows: 44-48° Wind: SW Light
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 67-68°
Monday night: Clear. Lows: 45-49°
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 70-72° Lows: 45-49°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 70-73° Lows: 48-52°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the late evening. Highs: 72-74° Lows: 54-60°
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 64-67° Lows: 55-57°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! Today was a cool day compared to yesterday due to a cold front that pushed out the sea earlier today and ushered in cooler air from the north. Temperatures made it to the 60s across the peninsula and this evening we will feel temperatures fall to the low to upper 40s overnight. High pressure will be over the region for a while and give us sunny dry fall weather for much of our new week.
Sunday will see temperatures start in the low to mid-40s and expect afternoon highs only a few degrees warmer than today in the mid-60s. The sun will shine all day and we will see temperatures begin to fall into the upper 40s in the evening.
Tuesday will be another sunny day on Delmarva with the temperature trend continuing to rise a few degrees from the previous day. Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s and we see this mid and Sunday-day trend continue until Thursday afternoon.
Thursday evening into Friday will hold our next chance for rain as a cold front will push the high pressure out to sea. This will bring temperatures back down to the upper 60s for the end of the workweek.
Looking at the tropics, Tropical Storm Julia is not forecasted to impact us on the US eastern seaboard. The storm is tracking toward parts of Central America and is expected to make landfall there as a hurricane later this evening.
The average temperature for early October is 72 degrees for a high and a low of 51 degrees.