Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 67-70° Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs: 73-81° Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy. Lows: 70-72° Winds: S 3-8 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 84-86° Winds: S 3-8 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows: 69-71°
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 82-86° Lows: 69-71°
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 79-82° Lows: 61-62°
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 82-84° Lows: 61-64°
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 74-79° Lows: 55-61°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 76-82° Lows: 55-58°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! It was a beautiful day with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. This evening will cool down to the upper 60s to low 70s overnight. For those of us who plan to dine outdoors this evening, you might want to grab a jacket on your way out the door.
Sunday will be quite cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures will rise from the upper 60s to the low 70s to the upper 70s to the low 80s by the afternoon. There will be a chance of showers beginning late in the afternoon ahead of a cold front that will track through the area by Monday afternoon. Sunday evening will have temperatures fall to the low 70s overnight under mostly cloudy skies as chances decrease overnight.
Monday will start the workweek under mostly cloudy skies. And the rain will start once again late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
The average temperature for early September is 81 degrees for a high and a low of 62 degrees.