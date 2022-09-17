Saturday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 62-64° Winds: SE 6 mph
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 83-85° Winds: SW 5-8 mph
Sunday night: Clear. Lows: 65-69° Winds: S 3-5 mph
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 87-88° Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 66-68° Winds: S 6 mph
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 86-89° Lows: 66-68°
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 88-91° Lows: 61-67°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 77-85° Lows: 69-70°
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 68-71° Lows: 48-57°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 64-71° Lows: 47-51°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! It was a beautiful day with temperatures making it to the low 80s on the mid-shore and the upper 70s to the south and along the coast. Tonight temperatures will fall to the low 60s with clear skies.
Sunday morning will be cool with temperatures rising to the low to mid-80s by the afternoon. Thanks to a ridge over the Carolinas we will have winds come southwesterly will make those afternoon high temperatures slightly higher than the average for this time of year. Sunday evening will fall to the mid to upper 60s overnight.
Monday will start the work week off on a warm note. Temperatures will rise from the mid to upper 60s to the upper 80s by the afternoon. Although the start of the work week will be flirting with the 90s, the dew points will not be unbearable. With dew points in the mid-60s at the most, we will just be feeling the air. Monday evening we will see a dry cold front move through the area. There will not be a need to worry about precipitation from that front just some cloudy cover is likely. We will be cooling to the mid to upper 60s once again.
Most of the work week will be dry, warm, and sunny until Thursday night when a stronger cold front which will change our weather patterns and remind us that the first day of fall is next Thursday. Thursday morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s but by the time the front sweeps through, we will wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.
The average temperature for mid-September is 79 degrees for a high and a low of 60 degrees.