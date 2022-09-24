Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 55-62° Winds: SE 5-7 mph
Sunday: Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs: 82-85° Winds: SW 7-15 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 59-62° Winds: SW 7-10 mph
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 76-78° Winds: W 7-15 mph
Monday night: Mostly Clear. Lows: 54-57° Winds: SW 3-5 mph
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 74-76° Lows: 54-57°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 70-71° Lows: 49-54°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 66-69° Lows: 48-54°
Friday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs: 70-71° Lows: 51-58°
Saturday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs: 71-74° Lows: 57-63°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! It was a nice cool day across the area. Temperatures this afternoon made it to the low 70s across much of the area. Tonight temperatures will fall to the upper 50s making it a cool evening as the skies increase in cloud cover.
Sunday morning will be cool. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s and warm to the low 80s by the afternoon A cold front will approach from the west and contribute to the chance of showers by the afternoon. The rain chances will decrease overnight.
Monday will start the week off on a sunny but breezy note. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s to the low 60s and warm to the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. Wind gusts can be upwards of 25 mph. Monday evening will have temperatures fall to the upper 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny. Temperatures on Tuesday and the rest of the week will feel like fall on Delmarva. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Tuesday but the rest of the week will see afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s.
Keeping an eye on the tropics, Tropical storm Ian is forecasted to become a major hurricane as it makes its way over water in the Caribbean waters. Landfall is forecasted to be on the west side of Flordia as a major hurricane. Towards the end of the week, we on Delmarva can expect rainfall from the remnants of the Ian.
The average temperature for late September is 77 degrees for a high and a low of 57 degrees.