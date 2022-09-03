Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 66-67° Winds: SE 5-7 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 86-87° Winds: SE 5-7 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows:67-69 Winds: SE 5 mph
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs: 83-86° Winds: SE 5-7 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Lows: 83-86°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the evening. Highs: 77-82° Lows: 69-73°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the evening. Highs: 77-80° Lows: 65-71°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 76-82° Lows: 62-69°
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 80-85° Lows: 64-68°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 84-86° Lows: 66-70°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! It was a fantastic day on Delmarva although a little warm if you were outside for an extended period of time this afternoon. The evening will cool down nicely. Temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 60s and having a light jacket might be a good idea later in the morning.
We will have a sunny Sunday thanks to the high pressure that will remain over the region through the weekend. Temperatures will be making it from the upper 60 to the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon. Sunny skies will continue throughout the day and we will be under clear skies overnight. Temperatures will fall to the upper 67s.
Labor will start partly sunny as a cold front approaches from the north and cause chances of showers and thunderstorms to increase in the afternoon. The morning temperatures will start in the upper 60s and by the afternoon will be in the low to mid-80s. The evening will be under mostly cloudy skies as temperatures fall to the upper 70 to low 60s.
Tuesday will have a chance of an isolated shower in the evening. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s to the low 70s and warm to the low 80s by the afternoon. The evening will be upper partly to mostly cloudy skies and the temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 60s overnight.
The average temperature for late August is 83 degrees for a high and a low of 64 degrees.