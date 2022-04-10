Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 53-55° Winds: W 9-18 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 35-37° Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 60-64° Lows: 35-37°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 69-75° Lows: 51-57°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 73-80° Lows: 53-56°
Thursday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the evening. Highs: 75-82° Lows: 57-62°
Friday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Mostly sunny. Highs: 70-78° Lows: 53-66°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Sunday Delmarva! Today we will see more sunshine and it will be a much drier day. Starting the day mostly sunny day as high pressure returns just to the south of us, our temperatures will start in the upper 30s to low 40s. By the afternoon we will be in the low to mid-50s. Although the evening will be a little cooler than the last few days, as we make our way into Monday we are going to start a warming trend that will bring temperatures around the 80s by the end of the week.
Monday morning will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. By the afternoon temperatures will warm around the low to mid-60s. Monday evening a week could front will pass through allowing for sky conditions to become mostly cloudy as our chances for isolated showers increase overnight.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with the chance of isolated showers continuing into the early afternoon. High temperatures for Tuesday will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s. By the mid-week temperatures will start flirting with the 80s. Our chances for showers and even thunderstorms will rise Saturday evening as a cold front moves though
The average temperature for early April is 64 degrees for a high and a low of 42 degrees.