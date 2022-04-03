Sunday: Mostly cloudy gradually clearing through the morning to sunny. Breezy. Highs: 61-63° Winds: W 15-20 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 35-38° Winds: NW 10-16 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy increasing clouds. Highs: 56-58° Winds: NW 7-9 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 44-48° Winds: S 3-5 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Highs: 64-68° Lows: 44-48°
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Shower chances in the morning. Highs: 61-69° Lows: 53-56°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs: 66-75° Lows: 49-54°
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs: 62-64° Lows: 45-48°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 59-61° Lows: 43-44°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Sunday Delmarva! Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday. We will start mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning and clear through the afternoon. The temperatures for the day will start in the mid to upper 40s and by the afternoon, as the sky begins to clear, the temperatures will make it to the low 60s. It is going to be quite a breezy day as well as the wind will be around 20 mph with the wind gust reaching around 30 mph. This evening will be mainly clear as temperatures fall to the mid-30s overnight bringing in a slightly cooler Monday.
Monday will be a slightly cooler day to start the workweek. High pressures will move offshore and we see an increase in clouds in the afternoon and overnight. The morning temperature will be in the mid to upper 30s and warming only to the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon. Winds will be light and will remain dry for the day.
The rest of the work week will be in an unsettled weather pattern with plenty of clouds and showers chances. There is a warming trend that will begin Monday where the mid week temperatures will be close to the 70s.