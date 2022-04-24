Today: Sunny. Highs: 79-81° Winds: SW 5-7 mph
Tonight night: Mostly clear. Lows: 53-55° Winds: E 5-8 mph
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs: 69-75° Lows: 54-55°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A change of showers in the afternoon. Highs: 79-81° Lows: 48-52°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 57-60° Lows: 48-52°
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 55-59° Lows: 37-40°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Sunday Delmarva! Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday as temperatures are starting in the upper 40s to low 50s and will warm well above average this afternoon. As a warm front crosses the region earlier this morning it will make for a mild day on Delmarva. Today will be the better day of the weekend with temperatures in the low 80s by the afternoon. This evening will be in the 50s.
To start the workweek we will still be mild as Monday's afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s under partly cloudy skies. Moving into Tuesday, we will be under partly cloudy and, eventually mostly cloudy skies, as a cold front approaches. By late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, a strong cold front will give up a change of showers and thunderstorms. The rest of the workweek will be sunny with below-average temperatures.
The average temperature for early April is 69 degrees for a high and a low of 47 degrees.