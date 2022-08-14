Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 63-66° Winds: SE 5-7 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: 79-81° Winds: E 3-6 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 62-64° Winds: NE light
Tuesday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 78-80° Lows: 62-64°
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 80-81° Lows: 62-64°
Thursday: Sunny. High: 82-85° Low: 62-64°
Friday: Partly sunny. High: 84-86° Low: 64-67°
Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 81-86° Low: 67-72°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Sunday evening Delmarva! We are finally feeling some comfortable temperatures across the area. today our highs made it no higher than the mid-80s. And this evening we will continue with the cooler temperatures with lows falling to mid-60s overnight.
Moving into the new work week, we are going to start on a cloudy and rainy note. So you might want to grab the rain gear on your way out the door. Tomorrow morning will start in the low to mid-60s and warm only to the low to upper 70s to low 80s. There will be a chance of pop-up showers closer to the afternoon time and continues overnight. The evening will see temperatures in the low 60s.
Tuesday will start in the 60s but warm to the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day. With more chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The condition will improve by the evening when we will be under partly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the low 60s.
The mid-week is looking slightly warmer with temperatures rising to the low 80s. The sun will also return on Wednesday aswell. The rest of the week will be warmer as well with temperatures possibly making it to the upper 80s by the weekend.
The average temperature for early July is 86 degrees for a high and a low of 67 degrees.