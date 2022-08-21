Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows: 70-72° Winds: SE 5 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Highs: 81-83 Winds: SE 5 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows: 65-67° Winds: E 5 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 84-89° Lows: 68-70°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 87-90° Lows: 67-69°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 89-89° Lows: 68-70°
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 84-88° Low: 68-74°
Saturday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 84-96° Low: 68-71°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Sunday evening Delmarva! It was a beautiful day across Delmarva even though it was slightly cooler than yesterday. Tonight we will feel the temperature fall to the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight becoming more likely into the overnight and tomorrow morning.
Monday will start the work week on a rainy note. The morning commute is looking a little wet as we will have a chance of scattered showers about the region. Some patchy fog is also expected in the morning. In periods where it is not raining, we will be under mostly cloudy skies as temperatures rise from the low 70s in the morning to the low 80s by the afternoon. There will be a chase of showers and thunderstorms once again in the late afternoon and evening hours on Monday. The evening temperatures will fall to the low 70s overnight.
Tuesday weather conditions will begin to improve. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and the afternoon, but much of the day will be under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will begin in the low 70s but will up to the mid-80s by the afternoon. Tuesday will be the beginning of a non-extreme warming trend.
The rest of the week is looking dry and sunny as temperatures increase by a few degrees each day. The next chance for rain looks to be next weekend produced by a front.
The average temperature for early July is 85 degrees for a high and a low of 66 degrees.