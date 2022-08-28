Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows:70-71 Winds: SE 6 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 86-90° Winds: SE 5-7 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 69-71°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the evening. Highs: 91-94° Lows: 68-70°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 87-90° Lows: 70-73°
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 86-90° Lows: 65-70°
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 82-87° Lows: 59-71°
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 83-87° Lows: 59-65°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Sunday evening Delmarva! It was another beautiful day. Thanks to high-pressure buildings over the area, we saw sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout the day which will continue overnight. There were a few spots that saw a brief sprinkle but most of us stayed on the dry side. Temperatures this evening will begin to fall to the low 70s.
Monday will be a warm day much like today. We will start the day with a blanket of patchy fog. We will see temperatures rise from the low 70s to the upper 80 to the low 90s once again. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The evening will be clear and fall to the upper 60s to low 70s.
Tuesday the morning will start in the low 70s and warm to the low 90s by the afternoon. There will be a chance of isolated showers in the afternoon and evening as a cold front sweeps through the area. We will see showers linger into Wednesday morning. High pressure will build once more and bring slightly cooler temperatures to the area for the end of the week.
The average temperature for late August is 84 degrees for a high and a low of 65 degrees.