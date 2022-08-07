Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 75-77° Winds: S 9 mph
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 85-87° Winds: SW 9-11 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 76-77°
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 90-94° Lows: 76-77°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 92-95° Lows: 74-79°
Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 84-87° Low: 71-75°
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 83-85° Low: 67-72°
Saturday: Sunny. High: 79-83° Low: 58-65°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Sunday evening Delmarva! Well, it was mostly sunny to a partly cloudy day and we will see clear skies into the evening and overnight. Evening temperatures will begin to fall to the mid to upper 70s.
Monday will start the workweek on a toasty note. The temperature will begin to increase to the low 90s by the afternoon. The beaches on Monday will be in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine that will continue throughout the day. The evening will fall to the upper 78
Tuesday will be another day where we make it to the 90s, low to mid-90s to be more exact. The morning will start in the upper 70s and the warming will continue to the afternoon before falling to the mid to upper 70s in the evening.
The next chance of showers and thunderstorms will be on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening as a cold front tracks its way through the region. Wednesday will be another day that will make it to the 90s. The passing of the cold front will leave us with dry cool conditions for our Thursday.
Thursday will start in the low 70s and warm to the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon. We will be under partly cloudy skies for the evening as temperatures fall to the upper 60s to low 70s overnight.
The average temperature for early July is 86 degrees for a high and a low of 67 degrees.