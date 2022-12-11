Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 32-36° Winds: NE 3-7 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 43-45° Winds: N 7-11 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 26-30° Winds: N 6 mph
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 42-44° Lows: 26-30° Winds: N 5-8 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A chance of rain overnight. Highs: 39-44° Lows: 23-29°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs: 55-57° Lows: 28-33°
Friday: Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs: 52-54° Lows: 43-49°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 45-47° Lows: 33-37°
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 39-43° Lows: 28-31°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Sunday evening Delmarva! As an area of low pressure continues to move out of the region we will notice sprinkles around the area. We will clear out the precipitation and the cloud cover by the morning. Today we saw temperatures right around the average and this evening they will fall to around the average as well.
Tomorrow will be a sunny day with cooler temperatures throughout the day. Morning temperatures will start in the low to mid-30s and by the afternoon temperatures will warm to the mid-40s. Monday will be a little breezy as wind gusts are forecasted to be around 20-25 mph. Temperatures by the evening will fall to the upper 20s to low 30s. And we will see partly cloudy skies overnight as well.
Tuesday will be another sunny cool day. Temperatures will warm from the upper 20s to the mid-40s by the afternoon. The wind conditions will improve by Tuesday. An even colder night than Monday as temperatures fall to the mid to upper 20s Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will mainly stay cool and dry but moving into the late evening hour could usher in a few showers. Temperatures will rise from the 20s into the mid-40s by the afternoon. We will see an increase in cloudy cover as a front began to approach. Showers are possible late and with the freezing temperatures, frozen precipitation is a slight possibility right now.
The average temperature for early December is 51 degrees for a high and a low of 32 degrees.