Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point VA to Pooles Island MD and adjoining estuaries, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&