Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 25-30° Winds: NW 8-11 mph
Monday: Sunny. High: 39-41° Lows: 25-30° Winds: NW 9-14 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 26-29° Winds: NW 5-7°
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 40-43° Lows: 25-29°
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 44-46° Lows: 24-30°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs: 55-59° Lows: 29-40°
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain and wintery weather are possible. Highs: 56-62° Lows: 38-55°
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 28-31° Lows: 19-23°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Sunday evening Delmarva! We had a pretty quiet and chilly weekend and what is left of it will be quite cold as temperatures are starting to fall to the mid-20s to low 30s.
Our Monday morning commute will be cold. Morning temperatures will be in the 20 to 30s but warm to the upper 30 to low 40s. High pressure will be on our side for a little longer as a low-pressure system to the west is starting to get more organized. An even colder evening is in store for Monday due to temperatures falling to the mid to upper 30s.
We will start Tuesday in the 20s but warm to the low 40s by the afternoon. Wednesday is looking to have the same dry and cold weather. high pressure will be slipping offshore so the last borderline perfect travel day this week will be Wednesday. Thursday will be a warmer day in the mid to upper 50s but under mostly cloudy skies. Rain from a warm front is likely throughout the day and into Friday. The back side of the cold front that will sweep through Friday evening will usher in an arctic blast and could present some areas with a wintery mix late in the day.
That arctic air will make the entire Christmas weekend will be cold! High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will only make it to the upper 20s to low 30s as the afternoon highs. So even though a white Christmas for Delmarva is unlikely, it certainly will feel like one.
The average temperature for mid-December is 49 degrees for a high and a low of 31 degrees.