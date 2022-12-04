Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 26-33° Winds: Calm
Monday: Sunny. High: 49-52° Winds: SE 5-7 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 38-47° Winds: SE light
Tuesday: Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs: 63-64° Lows: 38-47 Winds: S 5-9 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs: 63-64° Lows: 51-57°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 54-60° Lows: 47-57°
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs: 54-61° Lows: 42-57°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 45-50° Lows: 35-46°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Sunday evening Delmarva! We had a much drier day across the area as the cold front moved through the area and offshore. High pressure started to build over the region earlier today and will stay over the area tonight before moving Monday night. Tonight temperatures will be in the 20s to low 30s. Skies will clear and tomorrow will be another sunny day across Delmarva.
Monday will start the workweek off with a pleasant forecast. Temperatures will rise from the upper 20 to low 30s into the upper 40s to low 50s by the afternoon. Light cloud cover will enter the region Monday evening as the area of high-pressure moves off the coast. Temperatures Monday evening will be mild and begin to fall to the upper 30s to mid-40s.
Tuesday will be a clouder day a warm front will move in and stall bringing a chance of showers during the day. Temperatures will rise to the low 60s by the afternoon under mainly overcast skies. Scatted shower chances will continue into the evening while the temperature slips into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
Wednesday morning will hold the higher shower chances for the day but cloudy skies will continue. Temperature by the afternoon will be in the mid-60s and the evening temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to mid-50s once again.
With the front still in the area Thursday we can expect the rain chance to increase once again starting Thursday evening and on Friday. The sun will return on Sunday and the colder weather is expected to roll in next week once the cold front moves through.
The average temperature for early December is 53 degrees for a high and a low of 35 degrees.