Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows: 20-21° Winds: NE 8-10 mph
Monday: Sunny. High: 30-33°
Monday night: Clear. Lows: 19-22°
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 37-42° Lows: 19-22°
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 53-57° Lows: 27-29°
Thursday: Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs: 64-65° Lows: 41-49°
Friday: Cloudy. Change of rain. High: 43-62 Low: 37-45
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Sunday Delmarva! Well, the warm air is gone and we now await the arrival of our next chance for winter weather. Tonight will still hold a chance of light snowfall. The forecasted accumulation from this snow event is between a dusting and 1 inch in an extreme case. Tonight will be cold with temperatures falling to the 20 overnight.
The high pressure and the sunshine will return as we move into the new workweek. Monday will be a very cold day with temperatures starting in the low 20s and warming up to the low 30s by the afternoon. It will be partly cloudy for the majority of the day. Tuesday will be slightly warmer with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s with sunny skies. We will continue to warm up by a few degrees each day until Thursday. Thursday we can expect high temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Friday will still be mild but slightly cooler before a cold front comes through and cools the temperatures down for the weekend.
The average temperature for mid-February is 48 degrees for a high and a low of 29 degrees.