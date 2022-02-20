Today: Sunny. Highs: 40-43° Winds: SW 5-9 mph
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 28-34° Winds: S 7 mph
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 55-59°
Monday night: Increasing clouds. Lows: 43-49°
Tuesday: Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs: 60-64° Lows: 44-50°
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs: 64-66° Lows: 33-38°
Thursday: Cloudy. Change of rain. High: 38-46° Low: 33-38°
Friday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. High: 42-63° Lows: 32-43°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 32-42° Lows: 18-28°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Sunday Delmarva! We have a chilly start to our day. Temperatures this morning are starting in the teens in some areas. Today will be a cooler day as temperatures will warm up to the low 40s by the afternoon. Because of the high pressure that will be in place for the next couple of days, clear skies will stick around throughout the day today. Tonight will be slightly warmer than last night with a light breeze coming from the south as temperatures fall to the low 30s.
Monday will start the work week with temperatures on the warming trend. Monday morning will be mostly sunny with temperatures making their way out of the low 30s and into the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon. Our beach towns will warm up to the low 50s. Monday night will be mild as temperatures fall to the low 40s. We will increase cloud cover overnight.
Tuesday will be an even warmer day as temperatures warm to the low 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon starting an unsettled weather pattern for the rest of the week. Tuesday night will be cloudy with rain likely overnight and into the morning on Wednesday. It will be a mild evening with temperatures falling only to the mid-50s.
Moving into the rest of the week, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday all hold chances of rain. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures in the mid-60s. Thursday and Friday will be cooler days with temperatures around the average for this time of year.
The average temperature for late February is 49 degrees for a high and a low of 30 degrees.