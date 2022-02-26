Today: Partly sunny. Highs: 50-52° Winds: W 6-11 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 28-30° Winds: SW 6-11 mph
Monday: Sunny: Highs: 38-41° Lows: 28-30°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 49-55° Lows: 25-30°
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 57-62° Lows: 36-38°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 46-59° Lows: 36-38°
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 38-52° Lows: 27-32°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Sunday Delmarva! Today there will be more sunshine across the area. Today will be another dry day with partly sunny skies. Temperatures in the morning will be slightly warmer in the mid-30s. High temperatures by this afternoon will be in the low 50s. There will be a cold front making its way through the area tonight ushering more arctic air into the region. Temperatures tonight will be falling to the upper 20s to low 30s under clearing skies.
Monday will be a cold day. The good news is high pressure will return and the sun will shine bright over Delmarva. Heading out the door Monday morning will be very cold with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Monday night will fall back down to the upper 20s to low 30s overnight. The rest of the workweek will be dry and full of sunshine. The afternoon of Tuesday and Wednesday will be mild before cooling down a little towards the end of the workweek.
The average temperature for late January is 48 degrees for a high and a low of 29 degrees.