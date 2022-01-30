Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 13-21° Winds: Light SE
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 34-41° Winds: NE 6-11 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 26-32° Winds: NE 3-7 mph
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 36-44° Lows: 29-37° Winds: NE 7-9 mph
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 49-57° Lows: 29-37°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs: 58-60° Lows: 58-59°
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. High: 45-59° Low: 33-54°
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 24-33° Low: 17-21°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 36-40° Lows: 18-19°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Sunday Delmarva! Today was a very cold day across the area and the cold will continue into this evening and overnight. Tonight we will increase in cloud cover as a weak area of low-pressure tracks through the region. Low temperatures overnight will be in the upper teens to low 20s along with wind chill values in the low teens.
Monday will start the work week with temperatures below freezing in the morning but making it above freezing by the afternoon. With the freezing temperatures in the morning, please be careful heading outdoors as there could still be icy spots on the roadways and walkways. By the afternoon we will be under partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. These temperatures will allow for quite a bit of belting which will be a concern as we move into the evening hours where temperatures will fall to the 20s. Tuesday will be slightly warmer than Monday as we are on a warming trend through the workweek.
Although a little warmer than Monday, Tuesday will be another freezing day. The morning will start in the upper 20s under partly sunny skies and warm to the low to mid-40s by the afternoon. There is another possibility of refreezing Tuesday night. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with temperatures a few degrees warmer than the day before. The morning will start in the low 30s and warm to the low to mid-50s by the afternoon. Wednesday will be mild as temperatures fall to the low to mid-40s.
By the end of the week, temperatures will make it to the upper 50s and possibly the 60s by the afternoon. Thursday afternoon will have a cold front beginning to make its way through the region and give us a chance of rain showers that will remain through the day on Friday. The cold front will cool us back down to freezing temperatures going into the weekend. Saturday high will be in the low 30s and Sunday's high will be in the mid to upper 30s.
The average temperature for late January is 46 degrees for a high and a low of 28 degrees.