Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Lows: 60-62° Winds: E 5-10 mph
Monday: Sunny. High: 81-84° Winds: E 5-7 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 61-64°
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 90-93° Lows: 66-69°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 89-93° Lows: 71-77°
Thursday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 83-86° Low: 66-76°
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 81-89° Low: 64-69°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 84-91° Low: 67-68°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! It was still a fairly cloudy day across much of Delmarva but we will eventually be partly cloudy and eventually clear by later in the evening. This evening will see temperatures fall to the low to mid-60s overnight.
We will start the work week on Monday with warming temperatures. The morning will begin in the low to mid-60s but rise to the low to mid-80s by the afternoon. We will have sunny skies throughout the day as high pressure returns to the region. The humidity will be on the rise as well, making it feel quite muggy outside.
Tuesday will be another sunny day on Delmarva just with afternoon highs reaching the low 90s. Tuesday evening does hold a chance for a few pop-up showers as a cold front approaches the area. Showers can linger into early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday evening will also have a chance of showers and thunderstorms the cold front will stall and give us that chance of showers from evening to Thursday morning. The good news is that the cold front will give us somewhat comfortable summertime temperatures into the end of the workweek.
The average temperature for early July is 88 degrees for a high and a low of 68 degrees.