Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Lows: 73-76° Winds: S 5-8 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 90-93° Winds: SW 7-11 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows: 71-76°
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 90-91° Lows: 71-76°
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 93-95° Lows: 74-76°
Thursday: Sunny. High: 94-100° Low: 74-80°
Friday: Sunny. High: 90-93° Low: 71-78°
Saturday: Sunny. High: 94-99° Low: 72-77°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 93-96° Lows: 72-77°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Sunday evening Delmarva! As we make our way into the evening we will start to see temperatures fall to the low to mid-70s. We will start seeing popup showers and maybe hear a few rumbles of thunder. High pressure offshore will help set up the atmosphere for daily shower and thunderstorms chances for the next few days. The positioning of the high will also shift our winds to come from the south where there will be extreme heat and humidity.
Monday will start the work week on a hot note. Temperatures will rise from the low to mid-70s to the low 90s by the afternoon. There will be a change of pop-up showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening. Temperatures will fall to the low to mid-70s overnight.
Tuesday will continue the hot humid condition as high temperatures will be in the low 90s. They will have another chance of isolated storms chances in the evening. Now moving into the mid-week conditions will not only improve but also heat up the temperatures.
The mid-week models are forecasting temperatures in the mid to upper 90s for the afternoon high. The UV index will be high this week so make sure to wear the sunblock and stay hydrated this week.
The average temperature for mid-July is 88 degrees for a high and a low of 69 degrees.