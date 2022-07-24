Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 75-78° Winds: S 11 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. Heat index values high as 101. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 93-95° Winds: SW 14-16 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows: 71-78° Winds: SW 6-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 79-85° Lows: 71-78°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. A change of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 86-89° Lows: 69-78°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. A change of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High: 91-92° Low: 71-76°
Friday: Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 91-94° Low: 74-80°
Saturday: Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 87-89° Low: 63-76°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! tonight will fall back into the 70s across the region after many of us saw temperatures in the 90s today. Whether you saw the 90s or not, most of Delmarva was under a Heat Advisory today.
Monday will start the workweek under sunny skies with temperatures rising into the low 90s once again. Monday late afternoon and evening will hold a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through the area. The storm prediction center (SPC) put us under a slight risk of the severe activity. Our biggest impact from these storms will be strong and gusty winds some hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Remember to go inside during storms and never drive through flooded roadways. Temperatures fall to the low to mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies.
Tuesday will be slightly cooler thanks to the cold front passing through Monday night. We will wake up to temperatures in the low 70s. The afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The late afternoon and evening will have another chance for showers and thunderstorms as an unsettled weather pattern continues towards the end of the week.
The average temperature for early July is 88 degrees for a high and a low of 69 degrees.