Tonight: Clearing skies. Lows: 64-68° Winds: NE 5-8 mph
Monday: Sunny. High: 84-87° Winds: NE 8 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 65-70° Winds: SE 6 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 88-90° Lows: 65-70°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 85-89° Lows: 71-73°
Thursday: Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 83-85° Low: 66-73°
Friday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 87-96° Low: 68-75°
Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 84-88° Low: 69-73°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Saturday evening Delmarva! Well, today we saw a few cloudy but we are gradually clearing especially as we make our way into the evening. Temperatures tonight will fall to the mid to upper 60s. The cold front that passed over the region today presented us with much dryer air. Enjoy it though because it will not last long.
Monday will be sunny with temperatures right around the average for this time of year. Temperatures in the morning will start in the mid-60s, but by the afternoon temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 80s with some places even reaching the 90s. Monday evening will be a nice evening for fireworks to celebrate independence day. Temperatures will fall to the mid to low 70s overnight under clear skies.
On Tuesday the humidity will return and we will see temperatures rise from the mid-60s to the upper 80s by the afternoon. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. By the evening the chances of thunderstorms will die down and we will be under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.
The rest of the short work week will be a little unsettled as we will have a chance of thunderstorms at the beginning of our weekend as well. The temperatures will stick within a few degrees of the average for this time of year.
The average temperature for early July is 87 degrees for a high and a low of 68 degrees.