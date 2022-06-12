Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Lows: 69-71° Winds: S 5-7 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 88-90° Winds: W 5-8 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows: 69-70° Winds: SW 3-5 mph
Tuesday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 82-85° Lows: 69-73° Winds: N 6 11 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 81-85° Lows: 63-66°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High:80-86° Low: 63-69°
Friday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 84-92° Low: 69-73°
Saturday: Sunny. High: 79-83° Low: 60-67°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Sunday evening Delmarva! We had a soggy day today, but tomorrow's conditions will be improved. Monday morning will hold a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, but conditions will quickly improve and Monday will turn out to be a typical June day and beautiful beach day. Temperatures in the morning will start in the upper 60s but warm to the upper 80s to low 90s by the afternoon in more inland areas. The beach towns will warm to around the low 80s. Everywhere on Delmarva will be warm and humid which will cause the heat index values to be in the triple digits. There is a very slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm popping up Monday afternoon. Monday evening will be mild as temperatures start cooling to the low 70s.
Tuesday will be a slightly cooler day on Delmarva. Temperatures will start in the 70s and warm to the mid-80s by the afternoon. There is a change of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday morning. The models a wavering on how much rain we could see, but right now totals are around a quarter to an inch and a half. Tuesday evening temperatures will fall to the low to mid-60s under Partly cloudy skies.
Although Wednesday looks to be a calm sunny day, the rest of the work week looks to be seasonal with chances of showers and thunderstorms more likely towards the end of the week.
The average temperature for early June is 82 degrees for a high and a low of 62 degrees.