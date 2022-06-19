Tonight: Clear. Lows: 51-56° Winds: NW 5-14 mph
Monday: Sunny. High: 76-79° Lows: 51-56° Winds: NW 5-9 mph
Monday night: A slight chance of showers overnight. Lows: 52-63 Winds: Light and variable
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 77-81° Lows: 52-63°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 75-85° Lows: 61-67°
Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 81-86° Low: 65-71°
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 84-87° Low: 65-69°
Saturday: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 84-88° Low: 65-67°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 84-87° Low: 63-70°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Sunday evening Delmarva! Although a bit breezy and cool, today was a beautiful day as temperatures made it in the mid to upper 70s across the area. Moving into the evening, the temperatures will fall to the mid-50s overnight and the wind will begin to calm down. Tonight will be cool but comfortable with a few high clouds.
Monday will be another beautiful day across Delmarva as temperatures start in the low to mid-50s and warm to the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. Monday will feel amazing because of the warm temperatures and the fact that the humidity will still be relatively low. We will be under beautiful sunny skies throughout the day. The evening temperatures will fall from the upper 70s to the low 60s overnight. Monday night does hold a slight chance of showers thanks to an upper-level trough that will stick around into our Tuesday.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures in the morning will be a little warmer in the mid to upper 60s. By the afternoon, temperatures will rise to the upper 70s to low 80s and there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms into the evening. The temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 60s with that chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms continuing overnight.
The rest of the workweek will be humid with the chances of showers and thunderstorms popping up in the evening. A cold front will move through the region late Thursday night and bring with it a high chance of thunderstorms. High pressure will return on Friday making it dry and warm.
The average temperature for mid-June is 84 degrees for a high and a low of 64 degrees.