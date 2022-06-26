Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 70-72° Winds: S 9-14 mph
Monday: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High: 79-83° Winds: SW 11-13 mph
Monday night: Cloudy. Lows: 57-66° Winds: SW 6 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 76-80° Lows: 57-66° Winds: N 6-10 mph
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 81-84° Lows: 58-61°
Thursday: Sunny. High: 86-88° Low: 61-67°
Friday: Sunny. High: 89-93° Low: 66-68°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 90-95° Low: 71-76°
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs: 73-91°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Sunday evening Delmarva! It was another fantastic and beautiful day across Delmarva. Delmarva. High pressure will begin to move off the coast as a cold front gets closer. Tonight will be Partly to mostly cloudy as temperatures fall to the low 70s.
Monday will start mild as temperatures rise from the low 70s to the low to mid-80s by the early afternoon before the arrival of our next weather maker. A clod front will move over the area by Monday evening bringing a few showers and thunderstorms along with it. The clod from will briefly drop our temperatures to the upper 70s to low 80s by Tuesday before warming back up for the mid-week. Monday evening will see temperatures fall to the upper 50s to low 60s.
Tuesday the sun will refund as it will be a comfortable day across the area. Temperatures will start in the low 60s but warm to the upper 70s to low 80s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday evening will see temperatures fall to the upper 50s to low 60s.
The rest of the work week will see temperatures rise as we start a warming trend until the end of the week when we will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
The average temperature for late June is 86 degrees for a high and a low of 66 degrees.