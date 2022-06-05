Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-83° Winds: E 7-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 57-59° Winds: E 5 mph
Monday: Sunny. High: 79-80° Winds: NE 5-9 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 57-58° Winds: SE 6 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-82° Lows: 60-63°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs: 76-83° Lows: 68-71°
Thursday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers. High: 80-86° Low: 68-70°
Friday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. High: 79-85° Low: 59-66°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Sunday Delmarva! We are going to end the weekend with temperatures slightly cooler than yesterday. This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s and will be warming to the mid and upper 70s by the afternoon. The sun will shine brightly once again g today thanks to high pressure that is centered over the region. The temperatures will start that day in the low 60s and warm to the mid-70s by the afternoon. The beaches this afternoon will be cooler with afternoon highs making it to the upper 60s to low 70s. This evening will be pleasant as temperatures overnight fall to the upper 50s overnight.
Monday will start the workweek on a pleasant note as temperatures warm up to slightly above the average. The morning thought might be a bit cool for some as we wake up to temperatures in the upper 50s. By the afternoon we will make it to in the low 80s under sunny skies once again as the high-pressure system will still be in control.
Tuesday will start off sunny and temperatures by the afternoon will make it to the low 80s. But, late afternoon and into the evening a cold front will pass and give us our next chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some models are forecasting quite a bit of rain from this system, well over an inch of rainfall as of right now in some areas. High pressure will return late in the workweek.
The average temperature for early June is 79 degrees for a high and a low of 59 degrees.