Today: Sunny. Highs: 38-41° Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 32-34° Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 54-59°
Monday night: Lows: 32-34°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 61-64° Lows: 41-43°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 56-64° Lows: 42-46°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs: 51-67° Lows: 43-46°
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs: 67-73° Lows: 46-47°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Sunday Delmarva! Today will be a sunnier day but it will still be a bit breezy and cold. High pressure returns to the region and will be responsible for those sunny conditions. Temperatures this morning will start in the low 20s under mostly clear skies. These below-freezing temperatures overnight could cause a few slick spots on the roadways. By the afternoon we will be under sunny skies with temperatures making it to the low 40s as the afternoon high. Winds can gust upwards of 20 mph at times, sustained at around 15 mph. By the evening temperatures will drop to the low 30s with clear skies.
Monday will be a sunny day as well. Temperatures Monday will start in the low to mid-30s and warm up to the upper 50s by the afternoon. And Monday night will be clear as temperatures fall to the low 40s.
Tuesday will be a slightly warmer day breaking into the 60s. There will be some high clouds moving into the area by the afternoon but nothing to block the sun from shining bright. Temperatures will start in the low 40s. By the afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-60s.
A cold front will approach the region giving us a slight chance of rain going into Wednesday night. But, the morning will be sunny and by the afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-60s which is above average for this time of year.
The average temperature for early March is 54 degrees for a high and a low of 34 degrees.