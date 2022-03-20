Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 53-61° Wind: 30 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 47-52° Winds: NW 10-14 mph
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 64-66° Lows: 40-41°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 60-62° Lows: 44-49°
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. High: 53-58° Lows: 41-43°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 60-66° Lows: 47-58°
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-64° Lows: 39-51°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy first day of spring Delmarva! Today will be a noticeably cooler day on Delmarva. This first day of spring will start in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. The sunny conditions will continue into the afternoon when we will be in the low 60s. By the evening, temperatures will fall to the low 40s under mostly clear skies.
To start the new workweek, Monday will be slightly warmer than the day before. Temperatures will start in the low 40s but warm to the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon all under sunny skies. Monday evening will be clear as temperatures fall to the upper 40s.
The rest of the workweek will be pleasant. Wednesday holds the next chance for rain in the afternoon and evening, while Thursday is our next chance of making it to the 70s.
The average temperature for mid-March is 56 degrees for a high and a low of 36 degrees.