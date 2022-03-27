Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs: 43-49° Winds: W 11-20 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 26-28° Winds: NW 17 mph
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 39-44° Lows: 26-28°
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 42-46° Lows: 24-28°
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 52-57° Lows: 29-37°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs: 70-74° Lows: 46-56°
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 66-71° Lows: 56-58°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Sunday Delmarva! Today will be a much cooler day. Sunday will be a cooler day with high temperatures being well below average for this time of year. Temperatures will be starting in the mid to upper 30s under mostly sunny skies. Sunny skies will continue into the afternoon as temperatures make their way to the upper 40s by the afternoon. Sunday evening will be mostly clear and much cooler as temperatures fall to the upper 20s, yes 20s, overnight.
Monday will be one of the coolest days we’ve had in a few weeks. Temperatures to start the work week will be in the mid to upper 20s and by the afternoon temperatures will only make it to the mid-40s. Although cold and well below average, we will be under sunny skies for the majority of the day.
The average temperature for late March is 58 degrees for a high and a low of 38 degrees.