Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 69-73 Winds: SW 14-23 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 58-60° Winds: W 10-16 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the evening to overnight. Highs: 75-77° Lows: 58-60°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Showers are likely in the morning. Highs: 50-56° Lows: 43-46°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 44-52° Lows: 38-41°
Thursday: Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs: 49-58° Lows: 39-41°
Friday: Sunny. A chance of rain. Highs: 52-61° Lows: 41-45°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Saturday Delmarva! We are going to have a mild end to our weekend across Delmarva with today being the warmest day. Thanks to the positioning of the high pressure moving off the coast causing the wind direction shift and come from the south. This southern flow of wind will bring warmer air into our area. Those southerly winds can gust up to 24 mph as times cause breezy conditions as well. The inland areas will warm up nicely by the afternoon but the winds off the cold water will keep the beaches as the cool spots on the map. This morning's temperature will start in the low to mid-50s. It will be mild across the more inland areas with temperatures in the low to mid-70s but in the afternoon. But the beaches will be a bit cooler around the mid-60s. The evening will have temperatures sticking around the upper 50s to low 60s overnight.
Monday will start the workweek on a very mild note. Monday morning will start in the upper 50s to low 60s and by the afternoon temperatures will increase to the mid to upper 70s. The majority of the day will be under mostly sunny skies but by the evening we increase our chances of rain into the Tuesday morning as a front moves through the area.
The front will cool the temperature down a little bit with high temperatures sticking around the mid to upper 50s for the rest of the week.
The average temperature for early March is 52 degrees for a high and a low of 32 degrees.