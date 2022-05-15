Today: Foggy gradually becoming mostly sunny. Highs: 79-81° Winds: SW 5-8 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows: 56-62° Winds: SW 3-7 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 82-84° Lows: 56-62°
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 74-77° Lows: 52-56°
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 68-72° Lows: 47-55°
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 70-86° Lows: 56-60°
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90° Lows: 62-64°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 89-92° Lows: 67-70°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Sunday Delmarva! Today will be the better day of the weekend due to the fact that it will be a warmer and sunnier day with the shower and thunderstorm chance likely in the afternoon-evening instead of throughout the day. Temperatures this morning will start in the low 60s and warm to the upper 70s to low 80s by the afternoon. This afternoon and evening hold a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Monday will start the work week similar to Sunday. In the morning, temperatures will be in the low 60s and will warm to the low 80s by the afternoon. There will be a change of showers and thunderstorms in the evening as a cold front passes through the region. The front will drop temperatures to the low 50s overnight. Although still above average, the cold front will knock a few degrees of the afternoon highs on Tuesday.
Tuesday will see temperatures make into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Wednesday will be another sunny day on Delmarva. Our next chance for rain won't be until mid-week. The timing of the shortwave that will produce a few showers is a little uncertain as of right now. But what does seem very likely is a very warm, or better yet hot weekend next week with a possibility of seeing our first 90-degree day on Delmarva.
The average temperature for early May is 74 degrees for a high and a low of 53 degrees.