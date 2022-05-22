Today: Sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds: SW 8-13 mph Highs: 88-90°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows: 52-56° Winds: SW 5-8 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs: 80-88° Lows: 69-71° Winds: E 5-9 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early. Highs: 70-82° Lows: 68-70°
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 66-75° Lows: 56-63°
Thursday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers. High:75-81° Low: 60-61°
Friday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers. High: 79-81° Low: 66-69°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 77-82° Low: 58-62°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Sunday Delmarva! We will have a hot day on Delmarva. Although slightly cooler will be another warm day as temperatures will start in the 70s and warm to the upper 80s to low 90s by the afternoon. We will see a cold front move through the region and give us a chance of showers and thunderstorms that will linger into the morning hours on Monday.
The new workweek will see temperatures return to around average to slightly below the average for this time of year. We will have more clouds in the forecast as the beginning of the workweek looks a little unsettled. There will be another change of thunderstorms on Thursday evening as another cold front arrives.
The average temperature for early May is 76 degrees for a high and a low of 56 degrees.