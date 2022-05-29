Today: Sunny. Highs: 80-83°Winds: W 6 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 61-62° Winds: S 3-5 mph
Monday: Sunny. High: 85-86° Lows: 61-23°
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 90-91° Lows: 65-67°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-87° Lows: 63-70°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. High:87-89° Low: 66-68°
Friday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers. High: 75-84° Low: 59-71°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Sunday Delmarva! We are going to have another day pleasant day on this Memorial Day weekend. High pressure will still be in control as temperatures will start in the upper 50s to upper 60s and warm to the low 80s by the afternoon. The beaches will be a lither cooler with temperatures making it around the upper 60s to mid-70s by the afternoon. Sunny skies will persist through the day on Delmarva. This evening will be clear as temperatures once again fall to the low 60s overnight.
Monday, Memorial Day, will be warm with temperatures starting in the low 60s but warming to the mid-80s.
The average temperature for early May is 77 degrees for a high and a low of 57 degrees.