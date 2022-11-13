Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 32-37° Wind: NW 7-14 mph
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 47-49° Winds: NW 6-9 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 31-36° Winds: Calm
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain being late. Highs: 52-55° Lows: 31-36° Winds: E 3-8 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. A chance of rain early. Highs: 54-56° Lows: 45-49°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 46-48° Lows: 35-40°
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 45-47° Lows: 29-33°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 46-48° Lows: 27-30°
Sunday: Highs: 43-46° Lows: 28-40°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Sunday evening Delmarva! Well, it was a much cooler day across Delmarva. And it is only going to get chillier starting tonight when temperatures will fall to the low to mid-30s. A heavy coat is advised if you have to be out and about this evening. And the morning, the afternoon high will not be rising by much. The good news is that all will be dry until Tuesday which holds our next chance of rain showers.
Monday morning will start the workweek off very cold for the morning commute where many of us will be around the freezing mark. Temperatures will rise slightly from the 30s to the upper 40s by the afternoon. The evening will bring in some cloud cover as our next chance of rain rolls on.
Tuesday expect a few showers to roll in late as an area of low-pressure tracks northeastward. Showers will linger into Wednesday morning as well. Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 30s and warm to the mid to upper 50s for the afternoon high.
Temperatures will remain relatively cool for the end of the week.
The average temperature for early November is 63 degrees for a high and a low of 39 degrees.