Tonight: Clear. Lows: 22-27° Wind: NW 5-8 mph
Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs: 45-47° Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tomorrow night: Clear. Lows: 29-33° Winds: SW 5-7 mph
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 53-54° Lows: 33-39° Winds: N 5-7 mph
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 56-58° Lows: 33-39°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 57-59° Lows: 32-37°
Friday: Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs: 59-62° Lows: 41-49°
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 47-54° Lows: 40-42°
Sunday: Sunday. Highs: 55-56° Lows: 39-49°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Sunday afternoon Delmarva! Today's temperatures, even in our warmest communities, didn't make it far above the 30s. Tonight into Monday morning is looking to be one of the coldest nights we've felt so far this season. As high pressure returns to the area, we will have clear skies throughout the night which will help the temperatures have to fall to the low to mid-20s.
Monday will start the short workweek with temperatures trying to get back around the average. Temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 40s but the lowering evening temperatures will begin to fall only to the low to mid-30s.
We will be waking up to the 30s on Tuesday as an area of high pressure continues to stick around during the afternoon. The high temperatures will bake it to the 50sl continuing the slight warming trend. Tuesday we will still be under sunny skies. And the evening temperatures will begin to fall to the mid to upper 30s into the overnight hours.
Wednesday, as many are setting out to hit the roads, will be a great day for travel. Temperatures will be flirting with the 60s under sunny skies.
And Thanksgiving day will be a sunny day with temperatures in the upper 50s. The evening will bring in a few clouds as a cold front inches closer to the area and bring Scattered rain showers throughout the day on Friday. Eyes will be kept on the low-pressure system for its timing and rain totals as we closer to the end of the week.
The average temperature for late November is 57 degrees for a high and a low of 37 degrees.