Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Clearing overnight. Lows: 48-53° Winds: W 8-17 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 54-57° Winds: W 8-16 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 33-37° Winds: NW 5-7 mph
Tuesday: Most sunny. Highs: 49-53° Winds: NE 5 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers. Highs: 63-64° Lows: 39-46°
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 39-46° Lows: 35-38°
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 46-49° Lows: 27-29°
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs: 54-57° Lows: 35-45°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Sunday evening Delmarva! Today temperatures made it to the mid-60s in some areas this afternoon. Wind and rain throughout much of the day will not make it the most pleasant day to be out and about. The front will exit the region later in the evening as temperatures fall to the upper 40s to low 50s.
Monday will be a better day than Sunday as far as rain and wind are concerned. We will see a dry cold front pass through and bring a few clouds to the sky. Behind the cold front will be high pressure that will bring sunny skies into Tuesday as well. Monday high temperatures will be in the upper 50s by the afternoon.
Our next chance of rain will be on Wednesday when we will see another cold front pass through Tuesday night into Wednesday. The cloud front will bring much colder air back into the region for the end of the week.
The average temperature for late November is 55 degrees for a high and a low of 35 degrees.