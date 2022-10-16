Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows: 56-57° Winds: S 3-6 mph
Monday: Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Highs: 67-70° Winds: SW 9-14 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows: 44-50° Winds: N 6-8 mph
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 54-56° Lows: 44-50° Winds: W 7-11 mph
Wednesday: Sunny. Frost in the morning. Highs: 55-57° Lows: 37-43°
Thursday: Sunny. Frost in the morning. Highs: 57-59° Lows: 37-42°
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 63-65° Lows: 42-46°
Saturday: Sunday. Highs: 69-71° Lows: 43-50°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 70-73° Lows: 48-54°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Sunday evening Delmarva! Tonight we will be under mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers will continue into the night. A strong cold front will move through the area Monday night. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid to upper 50s.
Monday will be a cloudy and rainy day as we will have scattered showers and changes persisting throughout the day and a Chance of thunderstorms throughout the day. Monday afternoon high temperatures will make it in the upper 60s to low 70. And by the evening, temperatures will start to drop to the mid to upper 40s.
We will see the sun return on Tuesday morning with much cooler temperatures that will continue for the rest of the week. The cooler temperatures in the morning will Tuesday and Wednesday morning will cause frost. Temperatures on Tuesday will start in the mid-50s. Wednesday will be in the area the same as afternoon highs in the mid-50s. But, Thursday will be slightly warmer with temperatures in the upper 50s. The warming trend will continue into the weekend and will be in the 70s. The afternoon high for next Sunday is forecasted to be in the low to mid-70s, which is around the average for this time of year.
The average temperature for mid-October is 70 degrees for a high and a low of 48 degrees.